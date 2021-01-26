Big turnout expected at Milford police station referendum

MILFORD — Milford’s city government is expecting a big turnout at Tuesday’s police station referendum.

“If there’s any indication from the last two to three weeks of activity we’ve had at City Hall with regard to voter registration and absentee ballots, I anticipate this will be a big turnout,” said City Clerk Terri Hudson.

in recent days, Ms. Clark said she has registered hundreds of people to vote in municipal elections. In Milford, residents need to register with the city to vote in referendums like this, a process that is entirely separate from registering to vote with the state.

At present, Ms. Hudson said there are 2,400 residents on the rolls.

She reported that many residents of Lincoln and the unincorporated areas of Kent and Sussex counties near Milford also called her office up trying to register, but that only those living within city limits are eligible to cast a ballot.

If the referendum passes, the city government would be permitted to borrow up to $20 million to fund the construction of a new police station and to raise property taxes to pay that money back in coming years.

Councilman Mike Boyle encouraged locals to vote in favor of the measure.

“Tomorrow is a big day for Milford,” he said. “As we grow as a city, this is one of the tests we have to face.”

He said that given the growth rate of Milford’s population, the updated facility is a necessity.

“This is part of our infrastructure that allows us to grow and to expand services,” he said.

“I hope everyone will go out and vote tomorrow for this and realize that this is a sign of a city that’s growing and moving,” Councilman Boyle said.