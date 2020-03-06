Blunt Rochester joins Biden campaign team as national co-chair

DOVER — Delaware’s lone member of the House of Representatives will serve as a co-chair for Joe Biden’s presidential effort, the campaign announced Wednesday night.

Lisa Blunt Rochester

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will join Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as official top advisers promoting the former vice president’s bid for the White House. The announcement came one day after Mr. Biden cleaned up in a host of presidential primaries on Super Tuesday, claiming at least a plurality in 10 of the 14 states casting ballots that day.

“Yesterday, Joe Biden showed the country what I have known for a long time: there is no other leader with more experience, heart, or determination for this moment,” Rep. Blunt Rochester said in a statement. “I am honored to join Joe’s campaign as a national co-chair and build upon the incredible energy and enthusiasm we are witnessing across the country for Joe. Together, we will grow this campaign into an even stronger movement that turns out voters to the ballot box in November and ensure we make Donald Trump a one-term president.”

First elected in 2016, Rep. Blunt Rochester is both the first woman and the first black individual Delaware has sent to Congress. She won a second term in 2018 with about 64.5 percent of the vote and is running for re-election.

“Lisa Blunt Rochester is a friend, fighter, and role model for all Delawareans. I have known her for many years and she is an exemplary leader who has fought for health care, criminal justice reform, and working families,” Mr. Biden, who served as one of Delaware’s two senators for 36 years, said in a statement.

“Lisa has been with me since day one, and I am grateful that she will be taking on this important role on our campaign. Lisa and I have been in the trenches together, and her continued support is invaluable to me personally and this campaign.”