Blunt Rochester named co-chair of Biden inaugural committee

WASHINGTON — Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will be one of five co-chairs of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, helping to plan the Jan. 20 swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the Biden campaign announced Monday.



Delaware’s lone member of the House of Representatives will guide the committee “through the planning and organizing of historic inaugural activities that will prioritize keeping people safe while engaging Americans across the country,” according to the campaign.



“Delaware sent Joe Biden to the Senate 48 years ago and now America is sending him to the White House,” Rep. Blunt Rochester said in a statement. “I am proud to serve as Co-Chair on the Presidential Inaugural Committee for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as we create an inauguration that keeps people safe and allows Americans across the country to participate in this part of history.



“As our country faces significant challenges, I know this inauguration will reflect President-elect Biden’s profound empathy for others, commitment to uniting the country, and relentless optimism for our future.”



The other four co-chairs are Reps. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina and Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Rep. Blunt Rochester, along with Rep. Richmond and Mayor Garcetti, was a co-chair for the Biden campaign this year.



Last week, Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen was named CEO of a committee organizing activities around the Jan. 20 inauguration.



“I’ve known and loved the Biden family for 25 years and am deeply humbled to help organize the historic inauguration of a good and decent patriot during an unprecedented time in our country,” Dr. Allen said in a statement last week.



“As the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden alongside Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to be elected Vice President of the United States, will work hard for all Americans and lead us towards our nation’s highest calling — ‘a more perfect union.’ This year’s inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, but we will honor the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe.”



In a statement Monday, President-elect Biden described Rep. Blunt Rochester and the others as reflecting “the strength, spirit, and diversity of America” with “a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class and unifying the country.”