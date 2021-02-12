Boggerty files to run for at-large Dover council seat

DOVER — Andre Boggerty has filed a nominating petition for the city of Dover at-large council seat that will be vacated by longtime Councilman Tim Slavin in May. His petition has been received and verified by the city clerk.



Mr. Boggerty joins Michael Lewis and LaVaughn McCutchen in running for the seat.



With the filing and petition deadline for candidates interested in running in the April 20 Dover municipal election coming to an end Friday, Mr. Boggerty, Mr. Lewis and Mr. McCutchen have emerged as the only race that will be contested on the ballot.



Gerald Rocha Sr. (1st District), Council President Bill Hare (2nd District), Fred Neil (3rd District) and David Anderson (4th District) will all be reelected to their seats after no opponents have stepped up to challenge them. Tricia Arndt is also running uncontested in the special 3rd District election to fill former Councilman Scott Cole’s seat.