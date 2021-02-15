Boggerty joins field of three in seeking Dover council seat

DOVER — Even though Andre Boggerty just filed his nominating petition to run for the at-large seat on Dover City Council on Friday, working to help shape the future of the city has been on his mind for quite some time.



When Mr. Boggerty heard that longtime Councilman Tim Slavin would be vacating the at-large council seat in May, he decided that, with all the issues surrounding the capital city today, now was the perfect time to try to make his voice heard.

Andre Boggerty filed his nominating petition just before Friday’s deadline and will now face Michael Lewis and LaVaughn McCutchen in the vote for the at-large seat on Dover City Council in the April 20 municipal election. (Submitted photo)

Mr. Boggerty, 48, joins fellow political newcomers Michael Lewis and LaVaughn McCutchen as candidates for the at-large seat, which will be the only race decided by voters in the April 20 municipal election.



Mr. Boggerty believes that becoming a councilman is a perfect fit for his vision and personality.



“I’ve always worked in the community, being involved in various organizations, and now I’m on the Police Chief Advisory Committee, and I admire the work that the City Council has done, especially during these times,” he said.



“The (COVID-19) pandemic that we’re all going through, these (social justice) issues that we’re trying to resolve with making Dover safe for everyone — I just felt like it was time for me to be a part, and this opportunity was there, and I just want to try to be a part of the solution.”



Gerald Rocha Sr. (1st District), Council President Bill Hare (2nd District), Fred Neil (3rd District) and David Anderson (4th District) will all be reelected to their seats after no opponents stepped up to challenge them. Tricia Arndt is another newcomer who also ran uncontested in the special 3rd District election to fill former Councilman Scott Cole’s seat.



Councilman Hare said there’s nothing wrong with winning an uncontested election. It might just mean that people are satisfied with the way they are doing their jobs.



“I first became a councilman in 1991, when I was asked by many people to run and, hopefully, be someone that would be responsive to needs when they arose,” he said. “Mr. (Francis) Weyandt was the first to ask me to run, and I had a lot of respect for him and feel like he was my mentor back then, and I have tried to be as much like him as I can.



“He was a great man whom I respected very much, and (he) always told me to do what you feel is right and in the best interest of the people of Dover — all of Dover — and not what you feel you need to do to get reelected, and, if you do that, then you will be the person they will respect and want to represent them.”



Mr. Boggerty is a native of Detroit. He prides himself in trying his best to get along with everybody he encounters and said he tries to be a leader when it comes to businesses, the faith community, entrepreneurial endeavors and the fraternal community.



He arrived in Dover in 1992 after he was stationed at Dover Air Force Base as an aerospace ground equipment mechanic.



After spending seven-and-a-half years at Dover AFB, he discovered he had found a new home in the capital.



“I love Dover,” said Mr. Boggerty. “I’m a veteran of the United States Air Force, and Dover’s my home. I’ve seen the changes that have taken place, some for the good and some for … well, they have opportunity for improvement, I will say, and I want to make sure that I’m part of it.



“The key to me is to represent my constituents. While I have ideas that I like, I want to make sure that the voices of everyone — let me emphasize ‘everyone’ — are heard. It’s ‘one’ Dover.”



Mr. Boggerty, who received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Wilmington University, is a human resource professional. He had served as a director for the Family Court of Delaware.



“I left to become a federal contractor with the federal government, and my new position has always been in employee/labor relations, and our initiative is in finding win-wins for everyone,” he said. “I think that experience should serve me well if I am voted onto Dover City Council.”