Candidate jumps in race for open Levy Court seat

SMYRNA — Morgan Russum has announced her candidacy for Kent County Levy Court’s 1st District.



The district, which covers northern Kent, will be open this year, with Brooks Banta not seeking reelection to the seat he’s held for 24 years. Ms. Russum will compete against fellow Democrat Joanne Masten, whom Mr. Banta has endorsed, in Sept. 15’s primary.



Ms. Russum has lived in the Smyrna area for the past 15 years and has been involved in extracurricular school activities, Scouting groups and the local fire company. She has a paralegal degree and more than 20 years’ experience in customer service.



Her top priorities include public health and safety, environmental sustainability and economic prosperity. Her campaign is supported by 2nd District Commissioner Jeff Hall.



“I could not ask for a better place than Kent County, Del., to live and raise my family. But the world is not what it was 20 years ago, and our leaders should not be the same either,” Ms. Russum said in a statement. “It’s time for a new generation with a fresh perspective.



“When I decided to run for office, I had no idea what 2020 would hold. Needless to say, I don’t think it’s unfolded quite like any of us imagined. The past few months have demonstrated why we need competent, compassionate leadership in our community. I hope you’ll support me as I lend my voice to the conversation and step up to lead.”