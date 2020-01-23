Carney delivers State of the State

DOVER — Gov. John Carney’s State of the State address Thursday centered on his administration’s past successes, highlighting efforts to boost economic development, improve Delaware’s education system and protect the environment, among others.

Delivering his fourth formal address to the General Assembly, the governor also urged lawmakers to support several gun control measures, continue investing in the state’s infrastructure and schools and back legislation providing free college tuition for children in foster care.

“This is the fourth time I’m addressing this body as your Governor. And as we start the last year of my first term, it feels appropriate to take stock,” he said in prepared remarks.

“Of where we were three years ago. Of the promises we made. Of the promises we’ve made good on. Of the work we have left to do.”

The State of the State is generally a way for the chief executive to offer a preview of his or her budget recommendations, which are released the following Thursday, and to point to what he or she sees as the biggest achievements.

In short, the address not only offers the governor an opportunity to use his or her bully pulpit, it is also one of the best ways to present an agenda to the public.

Several of the initiatives mentioned in the State of the State were revealed earlier this week: $50 million to work on cleaning up the state’s water and another $50 million to build a new school in Wilmington.

Few of the items discussed in the speech are controversial