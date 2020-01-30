Carney proposes largest operating and capital budgets in state history

DOVER — Gov. John Carney’s budget proposal includes what would be both the largest operating and largest capital sums in state history. It contains a 2 percent pay raise for state employees and directs much of the state’s expected excess revenue to one-time projects like construction, building maintenance and water treatment.

The governor’s recommended operating budget totals $4.63 billion in recurring expenses and $9.9 million in a separate one-time spending bill, while the capital bond bill comes to $893 million. The general spending plan for the fiscal year started July 1 is $4.45 billion, along with $62 million in a one-time supplement.

The current bond bill, the largest in state history, is $863 million.

Of the $178 million operating increase, about $36.5 million would go to school enrollment growth, while $29.3 million would cover a raise for most of the state’s tens of thousands of employees. Collectively bargained workers like police and correctional officers would not be covered.

Teachers received 2 percent raises in each of the past two years, with most other state employees pocketing an extra $1,000 each year. The proposed 2 percent increase across the board means employees who earn less than $50,000 will see a smaller bump, while those at the upper end of the pay scale will benefit from an amount several times larger than the one handed out last year.

The $9.9 million for one-time items will cover the costs of running elections this year, as well as some technology needs from state agencies.

Gov. John Carney has made “sustainable” budgeting a priority by putting extra funds into capital needs, which do not add recurring costs like new programs and services. Among those capital expenses in his proposal are $17.5 million for new Family Court facilities in Kent and Sussex counties, $50 million for water projects, $10 million for each of the University of Delaware, Delaware State University and Delaware Technical Community College. $20 million for higher education projects that could create or retain jobs and $20 million for the fund used to incentivize companies to settle or stay in Delaware.

To avoid growing the budget, he signed an executive order in 2018 setting a “benchmark” for any increase. This year, as determined by the panel that sets the state’s revenue projections, that limit is 4.1 percent.

The sum of recurring expenses marks a 4 percent increase over the current fiscal year, meaning basically any addition by lawmakers would cause the bump to exceed the target. Gov. Carney initially attempted to set the limit in state law, but after legislation faced pushback from some Democrats, he settled for an executive order, which is nonbinding on the General Assembly.

“It’ll be a challege, for sure,” he said of convincing lawmakers to spend conservatively.

Since the executive order was signed, legislators have set aside about $126 million in an informal reserve account. Once expenses surpass revenues, as is likely to happen in the next few years, lawmakers can tap that source, thus avoiding raising taxes or cutting services, especially during an economic downturn. Gov. Carney has proposed adding another $35 million to that sum.

“We think this is a more sustainable one in the long term,” he said. “It’s our job to work with the legislature to meet some of their priorities and objectives, whether it’s in education or whether it’s in social services or whatever it is, because you don’t want to have to, two or three years from now, go back in and cut out funding that you just made available to the schools or to the providers or whatever it might be. But there are certainly pressures out there.”

“This is much more sustainable than our old set of rules. Those set of rules have served us well for 30-plus years, 35 years. We have a AAA bond rating as a result. We still have seen those peaks and valleys, and it just makes more sense to try to strike an even course.”

The water funding, which the governor announced last week, would particularly benefit downstate Delaware, according to the state.

Contained in the capital proposal is $184 million for school construction and renovations, including $20.7 million for Capital School District, $16.2 million for Indian River School District pending the results of a February referendum and $50 million to build the first new school in Wilmington in decades.

The state is taking the unprecedented step of fully funding the Wilmington school, whereas school construction normally requires a local match. That change, Gov. Carney said, is because potential redistricting means it is unclear exactly what district the new school would fall under.

Some downstate lawmakers have questioned the funding commitment, noting other districts have serious needs. Indian River, for instance, had two failed referendums last year and officials there have warned redistricting might follow if next month’s referendum also is unsuccessful.

The physical state of Wilmington’s schools is “completely unacceptable,” the governor said in response to questions about the focus on the state’s largest city.