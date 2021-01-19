Carney sworn in for second term

DOVER — Four years ago, Gov. John Carney was sworn in outside Legislative Hall on a gray and wet day.



This year, in contrast, the sun was shining Tuesday — but it’s still safe to say plenty of people were nostalgic for the 2017 ceremony.



In a history-making occasion, Delaware’s governor and lieutenant governor were sworn in virtually, with the specter of the coronavirus pandemic hanging overhead.

John Carney

Gov. Carney and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long each took the oath of office inside the state capitol, accompanied only by their spouses and Gov. Carney’s mother, as well as Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. and Justice James T. Vaughn Jr., who administered the oaths.



After the brief swearing-in, which was broadcast on the state’s website and on Facebook, the governor’s office played a video highlighting the obstacles Delaware has faced over the past 10 months and offering a glimpse at what Gov. Carney and Lt. Gov. Hall-Long hope to accomplish over the next four years.

“The past year challenged every single Delawarean in a way we haven’t seen in more than a century,” the governor said in the video. “No one has been exempt from the reaches of this pandemic, and too many of our friends and neighbors paid the ultimate price. It’s a bond we all would have chosen to forego.



“But the pain of the pandemic is not the only thing this year gave us. It also gave us a clear picture of what we could do as a state, with each other and for each other.”



Despite the darkness, hope is around the corner in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine, he told listeners.



Lt. Gov. Hall-Long sounded a similar note.

Bethany Hall-Long

“I know this past year especially has been challenging, but as we look to 2021, I am filled with confidence and optimism,” she said. “We will face the challenges that confront us by working to build a safer, healthier and stronger Delaware.”



The video message put special focus on health care workers, first responders and educators, thanking them in particular for their hard work and sacrifices since COVID-19 arrived in the state in March.



Delaware will “build back better,” Gov. Carney said, referencing the campaign slogan adopted by the First State’s own Joe Biden (who will be sworn in as president Wednesday) and promising to tackle systemic racism, invest in infrastructure, strengthen the state’s education system and help businesses grow.



“For me, and for so many of you, this year has been an incredible balancing act,” Gov. Carney said. “We’ve tried to protect public health while protecting our economy. Preparing for the next year and the next four years will require the same balancing act.



“We’ll continue to deal with the crisis at hand, but we will also plan for the future. We will move forward with optimism and hope.”



Gov. Carney is the fourth consecutive Democratic governor and sixth chief executive in a row to be elected to the constitutional maximum of two terms. He garnered 59.5% of the vote in November, while Lt. Gov. Hall-Long pulled in 59.1%.



She is the fourth consecutive Democratic lieutenant governor, each of whom was elected to two terms. Two of the previous three went on to become governor.