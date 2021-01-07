Carper and Blunt Rochester say Trump must be booted from presidency

WASHINGTON — Sen. Tom Carper and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.

Following Wednesday’s riot, where hundreds of violent right-wing extremists broke into the Capitol while lawmakers were in session to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, officials from both sides of the aisle spoke in favor of removing the president. Legislators could impeach and convict him, or the cabinet and the vice president could invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, declaring President Trump unfit for office.

Either way, Sen. Carper and Rep. Blunt Rochester believe, something needs to be done — simply waiting for President-elect Biden to be sworn in later this month is too dangerous.

“As I said last night, he should be removed from office as quickly as possible. Whether that be through the 25th or impeachment,” Rep. Blunt Rochester wrote on Twitter. “He’s long been unfit for office. Now he’s a clear and present danger to the country.”

After previously saying he felt trying to remove the president ahead of Jan. 20 would be an unnecessary distraction, Sen. Carper changed his tune a few hours later.

“As elected officials, our words matter. They carry weight. And we have an obligation to wield them responsibly. This president, and those who have continued to push the conspiracy theories to which he clings, are complicit in creating an environment that has led to the violence and destruction we saw here today,” he said in a statement. “Our country is better than this.

“But, unfortunately, this is who Donald Trump is. His concern is only for himself – not for the innocent lives his rhetoric endangers, not for the democratic institutions it undermines, not for the country it further divides. I have said repeatedly today that Donald Trump should resign immediately. If he refuses, then we must find ways to safeguard our democracy for the next 14 days and remove him from office.

“It’s not enough to simply ‘turn the temperature down.’ My Republican colleagues must unequivocally reject the conspiracy theories and extremism that fueled this attack on our peaceful transition of power. Tell the American people the truth. Choose the world’s greatest democracy over Donald Trump.”

Sen. Chris Coons said on the Senate floor President Trump “does not deserve to be president any longer, and he poses a real and present threat to the future of our democracy,” although he did not specify if that meant he supports removing him immediately.