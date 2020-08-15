Challenger tops incumbent in Georgetown council race

Georgetown Ward 4 council incumbent Bob Holston, left, greets voters as challenger Penuel Barrett checks messages during Saturday’s election. Mr. Barrett wound up the winner by a 211 to 184 margin. Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe

GEORGETOWN — Two seats on Georgetown’s town government are changing hands with the outcome of Saturday’s municipal election.

Town council challenger Penuel Barrett topped incumbent Bob Holston for the Ward 4 seat and Angela Townsend was unopposed in Ward 3, the other council seat up for election this year.

Meanwhile, unopposed Mayor Bill West secured his fourth consecutive mayoral term.

Mr. Barrett topped Mr. Holston by a 211 to 184 vote margin.

“I’m excited with the turnout we had today. That is the first thing. It was great to see a lot of town residents come out and vote,” said Mr. Barrett, who is active in the Georgetown Fire Company and is employed as general sales manager at 1st State Chevrolet in Georgetown. “So, now I am ready to help the other council people and mayor get things done.”

Mr. Holston was appointed to council in 2016 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of David Anderson. He was not challenged in previous re-election bids.

Ward 4 covers areas south of West Market Street and west of South Bedford Street, including Cinderberry Estates, Village of Cinderberry, The Oaks at Georgetown, and other residential and commercial areas.

This marks a return to town council for Ms. Townsend, who represented Ward 3 from 2002 to 2005 prior to assuming the town clerk position when that became available. Ms. Townsend is assuming the council seat previously held by Chris Lecates, who did not seek re-election.

Ward 3 encompasses the quadrant area north of West Market Street and west of North Bedford Street.

With close to 400 votes, Mayor West labeled this year’s election a “great turnout.”

Council and mayoral terms in Georgetown are two years.

This year’s town election was moved to Aug. 15 from an original May 9 date due to the coronavirus pandemic and the state of emergency imposed by Gov. John Carney.

When Mayor West and the two council members — Mr. Barrett and Ms. Townsend — are to be sworn in is not yet set. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, town council sessions have been held virtually.

“We’ve done things in Zoom so far, so we’re going to try to go back to a council meeting so we can do this. It is still in limbo, right now,” said Mayor West, adding the swearing-in ceremony will be held “in the near future.”