Coons, Blunt Rochester sworn in

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester were each sworn in for a third term Sunday. The duo, both of whom are Democrats, won reelection in November.

Sen. Coons garnered about 59% of the vote, while Rep. Blunt Rochester collected almost 58%. (The state’s third member of Congress, Sen. Tom Carper, was not up in 2020.)

Sen. Coons was elected to the seat previously held by Joe Biden in a 2010 special election and then elected to a full term in 2014. Rep. Blunt Rochester won her first term in Congress in 2016, emerging from a crowded Democratic field to fill the state’s lone seat in the House of Representatives.

“It was an honor to be sworn in today to represent the people of Delaware for another term in the U.S. Senate. I am grateful for the chance to continue working with my colleagues, as well as the incoming Biden-Harris administration, to move Delaware forward and expand opportunities for people throughout our state,” Sen. Coons said in a statement.

“With the COVID pandemic raging across our country and our nation deeply divided, we face pressing challenges — from recovering from a public health crisis and building back our economy to addressing structural racism and combatting climate change. I will keep working to overcome these challenges by seeking common ground and working together with my colleagues to pass real solutions that will make a difference in the lives of Delawareans.”

(Submitted photo/Sen. Coons’ office) Sen. Chris Coons takes part in a swearing-in reenactment with his wife, Annie, and Vice President Mike Pence.

He had been mentioned as a possible candidate for secretary of state in a President Biden administration, although he’ll instead return to Capitol Hill.

Rep. Blunt Rochester in a statement pledged to work alongside other lawmakers and President-Elect Biden “to defeat this virus, effectively and efficiently distribute a vaccine to the American people, and build a more inclusive and prosperous economy in its wake.”

This is the 117th Congress. Democrats control the House and could effectively take over the Senate if they flip Georgia’s two seats in a runoff election Tuesday.

President-Elect Biden, the first Delawarean to capture the White House, will be inaugurated Jan. 20.