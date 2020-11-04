Coons, Blunt Rochester win handily

DOVER — Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester both coasted to victory Tuesday night, securing another all-Democratic congressional delegation for Delaware for two more years.

Chris Coons

Sen. Coons defeated far-right Republican nominee Lauren Witzke and two minor party hopefuls, pulling in 59%, with 436 of 439 precincts reporting. Rep. Blunt Rochester triumphed over GOP nominee Lee Murphy and candidates from the Libertarian Party and Independent Party of Delaware, finishing with 58%, also with most precincts reporting.



In 2016, Rep. Blunt Rochester became both the first woman and the first Black individual Delaware has sent to Congress after she won a crowded Democratic primary and then triumphed in the general election. Sen. Coons first earned a Senate seat by defeating Christine O’Donnell, an anti-establishment tea party Republican, in 2010.



He received 55.8% in 2014, a strong year for the GOP, while Rep. Blunt Rochester picked up 64.5% in her most recent election two years ago.



Delaware has had an all-Democratic congressional delegation for the past 10 years, and victories for both Sen. Coons and Rep. Blunt Rochester were considered all but certain heading into Election Day this year.

Lisa Blunt Rochester

“Four years ago, when the people of Delaware granted me the professional honor of my life, to represent them in Congress, I made a pledge — that when I went to Washington, we would all go. Two sessions of Congress, thousands of votes, and countless trips on Amtrak later, it’s been so incredibly rewarding to represent Delaware,” Rep. Blunt Rochester said in a statement Tuesday night.



“My philosophy has been a simple one: Let’s come together to make progress where we can, fight for what we believe in when we can’t, and always act with love and keep Delaware values at the center of everything I do. In the process, I am proud to deliver for Delaware’s farmers, work to protect our natural lands and environment, and improve health care for all Delawareans.”



The political newcomer Ms. Witzke alienated many Delawareans with her social media activity, which at one point included support for a baseless conspiracy theory that paints President Donald Trump as one of the lone bulwarks trying to hold back pedophile Democrats and their allies in Hollywood. She posted tweets bashing multiculturalism and immigrants; calling Sen. Coons a “Satanist” and communist; and expressing kudos for the Proud Boys, an organization the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a hate group.