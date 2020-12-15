Dagsboro mayor to serve fifth term

DAGSBORO — As the town of Dagsboro’s mayor, Brian Baull will be carrying out his fifth term.



At its Monday reorganizational meeting, Town Council colleagues unanimously supported Mayor Baull for a fifth consecutive year.



The vote was 5-0.



The vice mayor position for the coming year will be held by Councilman William Chandler III. Again, all council members voted for him. Patrick Miller served as vice mayor this past year.



Councilman Miller was selected as secretary/treasurer, while Theresa Ulrich was selected as assistant secretary.



Mayor Baull, in council’s last regular monthly session before the holidays, offered hope for a better 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It has been a real challenge and a real struggle for a lot of our businesses in town,” said Mayor Baull. “2021 is coming up, and hopefully, we’ll start to see a little light in the tunnel. Maybe a little of the acrimony on a statewide level, local level and national level might start to calm down a little bit, and we can kind of get things moving back in the direction they should.”



With Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency extended and tighter restrictions in place to address the renewed wave of COVID-19 and the uptick in positive cases, Dagsboro council meetings will continue to be held virtually, at least for several months, to start 2021.



“Virtual meetings, I would probably say for the time being, they are probably going to have to continue for a while. I think we can probably take it month by month,” Mayor Baull said.



“We can guarantee at least two or three (virtual meetings),” said Dagsboro Town Administrator Cindi Brought.



Mayor Baull took time to salute town staff and the Dagsboro Police Department for their collective efforts in sometimes difficult times during the coronavirus crisis.



“It has been a challenge, to say the least. I think that we have come through it pretty darn well,” said Mayor Baull. “Here’s to bigger and better things in 2021 coming up.”



Prior to council’s annual reorganization, Councilmen Chandler and Norwood Truitt received the oath of office from Town Solicitor Gregory Morris.



The two were unopposed in the 2020 election. Councilman Truitt has been serving on council since 2006, while Councilman Chandler was first elected to Town Council in 2014.



Council terms in Dagsboro are two years.