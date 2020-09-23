Dagsboro Town Council election is Dec. 5, if necessary

DAGSBORO — If needed, the town’s 2020 municipal election will be held Dec. 5, with two of five seats on the town’s governing body at stake.



Those seats are currently held by multiterm Councilmen Norwood Truitt and William Chandler III. Potential challengers have until Nov. 6 to file their intent to run. None had done so as of Monday.



With a strong possibility the election would be held under the specter of COVID-19, voting will be held in person, with polls at the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department on Clayton Street, as well as via absentee ballots.



“If we have an election, I just want everybody to realize that there is an option for people that are afraid to come out,” said Dagsboro Town Administrator Cindi Brought. “We will just probably be sending out a lot more absentee ballots. And we actually might get more people participating.”



A pitch to consider absentee ballots only, with no in-person voting, was nixed by the town’s attorney, Gregory Morris.



“He (Mr. Morris) said you really do need to have a polling place open. We could do that at the firehouse and monitor how many people come in and out and the social distancing,” said Ms. Brought. “We do still need to go ahead and move forward with getting the voting machines, etc.”



Voting on election day would be from 1-5 p.m. Council terms in Dagsboro are two years.



In 2018, Councilmen Truitt and Chandler retained their council seats, repelling the challenge of James Thompson.



Last December, council incumbents Theresa Ulrich, Patrick Miller and Brian Baull also turned back Mr. Thompson. In the 2019 election, only 45 of the town’s approximately 700 registered voters cast ballots — one of the lowest voter turnouts in recent memory in Dagsboro.