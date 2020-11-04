Delaware key races

Absentee ballots are reflected below. Machine votes from 25 of 439 precincts reporting.
U.S. Senate
Chris Coons (Democrat) 130,972 77.9%
Lauren Witzke (Republican) 32,801 19.51%
Nadine Frost (Libertarian) 1,636 0.97%
Mark Turley (Green) 2,729 1.62%
U.S. House
Lisa Blunt Rochester (Democrat) 126,505 75.48%
Lee Murphy (Republican) 37,304 22.26%
David Rogers (Libertarian) 1,176 0.7%
Catherine Purcell (Green) 2,608 1.56%
Governor
John Carney (Democrat) 130,753 77.92%
Julianne Murray (Republican) 33,845 20.17%
John Machurek (Libertarian) 884 0.53%
Kathy Dematteis (Independent) 2,318 1.38%
Lieutenant governor
Bethany Hall Long (Democrat) 127,418 77.15%
Donyale Hall (Republican) 37,731 22.85%
Insurance commissioner
Trinidad Navarro (Democrat) 124,788 75.96%
Julia Pillsbury (Republican) 39,491 24.04%