Delaware lawmakers to return in fall for redistricting

DOVER — Delaware lawmakers announced Thursday they will return in the fall for a special session to conduct redistricting. Redrawing borders of the state’s 62 legislative jurisdictions takes place every 10 years, meaning it is set to go into effect for the 2022 election.

Redistricting is based on the decennial federal census, but information from the census may not be available until the summer, several months later than normal. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, redistricting data from the U.S. Census Bureau likely won’t be given to the states until at least August.

With the General Assembly wrapping up its regularly scheduled business every year by July 1, that timetable creates a problem.

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf

“Redistricting is an extremely complex process, but we have always met our obligation,” House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, a Rehoboth Beach Democrat, said in a statement. “However, our redistricting schedule — which would have started this spring — has been thrown off because of problems due to the previous presidential administration and the ongoing pandemic. Rather than leave things in doubt, we feel it is best to be upfront and announce this fall session now so everyone can plan accordingly.”

Although the specific details are still being decided, lawmakers will likely return in the fall over the course of several weeks, according to Rep. Schwartzkopf and Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, a Newark Democrat.

Lawmakers will be tasked with redrawing boundaries for 21 Senate districts and 41 House districts, keeping populations as close to even as possible, making districts contiguous and compact and adding or maintaining majority-minority areas where possible. Some states use independent commissions, but Delaware leaves redistricting up to legislators.

Districts are adjusted based on census blocks, not streets. Individual census blocks vary in size and population, with ones in Wilmington being more compact and crowded than ones in rural Sussex County, for instance.

Incarcerated Delawareans count based on their last known address, while residents of other states imprisoned here will not be considered. This avoids skewing the districts containing state prisons by counting inmates, who may not be able to vote.

One-person, one-vote remains a core principle in drawing boundaries.

In 2012, Rep. Schwartzkopf, then the majority leader, coordinated the effort for House Democrats, working with aides and getting input from other legislators. House Republicans provided their own map, and the two sides worked to find as much common ground as possible, although Democrats, as the majority, ultimately had substantially more say.

A similar process also took place in the Senate.

That year, House districts were required to have 21,900 residents, give or take 5%, with natural boundaries like roads or streams, while Senate ones averaged 42,800. A public hearing was held, and Delawareans were allowed to weigh in on the potential changes online as well.

Legislators eliminated two northern New Castle County House districts, replacing them with one in southern New Castle that crossed over into Kent County and another in eastern Sussex. They also moved a Senate district covering northern New Castle to eastern Sussex to reflect population trends.

Many of the details of the upcoming process, such as who will lead it, will be determined in the coming weeks and months.

“Just like every one of our constituents, we have had to make adjustments to account for the failed leadership of the previous administration and this is no different,” Sen. Sokola said in a statement. “On the bright side, however, Speaker Schwartzkopf and I hope these extra session days will allow our members to focus all of their attention on this important process and provide greater opportunity for public input than ever before.”