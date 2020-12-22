Delaware legislature hires new chief fiscal analyst

DOVER — The General Assembly has appointed a new chief fiscal officer. Lawmakers announced Tuesday Ruth Ann Jones has been named controller general, with Bert Scoglietti as her deputy.

Mike Morton, who had been the controller general for the past eight years, retired last month.

The Controller General’s Office essentially serves as the fiscal arm of the General Assembly, helping craft the annual budget and reviewing the financial impact of proposed legislation.

Ms. Jones is the first woman to serve as controller general and one of the youngest legislative financial officers in the country, according to the General Assembly. She has worked in the office since 2018 and most recently served as acting head of the agency.

Prior to joining the office, she held key fiscal and budgetary positions in several state agencies.

Mr. Scoglietti has worked for the Office of Management and Budget for more than two decades, handling budget development, legislative interactions and media requests.

The appointments were made by Legislative Council, a bipartisan committee of legislative leaders from both chambers.

“Ruth Ann’s distinguished career in public service and state government, including serving as a close second-in-command to Mike Morton in recent years, has prepared her well for this role. Ruth Ann is the first woman to be appointed controller general and I couldn’t be more proud of her achievement,” House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, said in a statement.

“Many of us know Bert as a trusted expert in the often complicated realm of fiscal management and policy, having served in senior positions across four gubernatorial administrations. His experience and deep knowledge of the inner workings of the state budget will be an invaluable resource.”

Leaders of the other three causes praised the selections, with House Minority Leader Danny Short, R-Seaford, referring to their combined “institutional knowledge” as unparalleled.

“I want to thank the leaders of the Delaware General Assembly for choosing me to lead this office,” Ms. Jones said in a statement. “Serving as a financial steward for the people of Delaware is a great honor and I’m thrilled the members of all four caucuses have entrusted me to help them craft a balanced budget each year.”

In July, the Delaware Department of Justice announced the indictment of Dawn Hill, the former executive assistant for the Controller General’s Office. She was charged with two felonies for allegedly misusing thousands of dollars raised by lawmakers, legislative employees and others in 2018 as a farewell gift for the retiring Senate secretary.

The General Assembly will convene for a new session Jan. 12.