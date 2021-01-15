Delaware National Guard deployed, Legislative Hall fenced in advance of inauguration

Workers with Forrest Fence of Felton place metal fencing around Legislative Hall in Dover on Friday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

DOVER — An approximately 6-foot-tall metal fence was erected around Legislative Hall Friday afternoon as law enforcement strengthened security measures in the days before next week’s presidential inauguration in Washington.

At around the same time, Delaware Gov. John Carney announced activation of the Delaware National Guard to assist in inauguration-related activities locally.

Chief Michael Hertzfeld said through a spokesman that Delaware Capitol Police “has enhanced its security efforts in response to increased national safety concerns related to the upcoming presidential inauguration. At this time, the state capitol building is closed and will remain closed to the public as legislators are meeting virtually.

“The state capitol will be secured, and citizens can expect an increased visible law enforcement presence consisting of Capitol Police and other law enforcement partners. In addition, Capitol Police have placed exterior barriers as a precaution to secure the capitol building. …”

Beginning Sunday, restricted traffic patterns around Legislative Hall will be enacted. Chief Hertzfeld asked citizens to avoid the Legislative Mall area and “to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.”

Capitol Police said citizens should report any suspicious activity by calling 1-800-367-2312 or 911.

The Delaware National Guard was activated under Executive Order 47, which allowed it to “take proactive or responsive action at the direction of the director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, in consultation with the Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security.”

The order is effective immediately and will expire on Jan. 22.

“Members of the Delaware National Guard have continued to step up — time and time again — to support their communities when that support is needed most,” Gov. Carney said when announcing the activation.

“This time is no different .I want to thank all of our Delaware guardsmen and guardswomen for their selfless service to our state and country.”

The Delaware National Guard issued a Facebook post saying it “stands ready to support the state of Delaware in any situation, including our current environment. As always, we hope that we aren’t needed, but are prepared to assist local law enforcement and federal agencies in the ongoing security efforts in the state.”

According to spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell, “Delaware State Police are working in coordination with the Delaware Capitol Police Department and surrounding police agencies to assist with planning, preparing and supporting in the event any type of situation were to arise.

“In addition, we continually work with our Federal, State, And Local partners in preparation for events such as rallies, protests and demonstrations.”

Also, Cpl. Hatchell said, “The Delaware State Police will remain vigilant by monitoring national, regional, and local (intelligence). We work and plan with our national, state, and local state partners and deploy assets and personnel as needed.

“We stay committed to maintaining the Delaware State Police’s mission statement of enhancing the quality of life for all Delaware citizens and visitors by providing professional, competent and compassionate law enforcement services.”

Dover Police have assisted in past security efforts in the Capitol area complex and will continue to coordinate efforts with law enforcement partners, spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.