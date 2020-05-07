Delaware primary presidential moved again, this time to July 7

DOVER — Delaware is postponing its presidential primary again. Gov. John Carney announced Thursday the state will move the primary, originally slated for April 28, from June 2 to July 7.

The Department of Elections will mail absentee ballots to all registered Democrats and Republicans to allow as many people to vote as possible and will also operate at least six polling places in each county for Delawareans who prefer to vote in person.

The First State’s primary election for all other offices remains Sept. 8.

“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote, and these changes will allow all Delaware voters to safely exercise that right,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “We are making progress. Delawareans have helped flatten the curve by staying home, and by practicing social distancing when you’re out in public.

“But this fight isn’t over. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily, and wear a face covering when you do. Wash your hands often. Delawareans should stay vigilant, and stay informed at de.gov/coronavirus.”

The governor originally moved the primary on March 24.

Although state law places strict limits on when people can vote absentee, the state of emergency Delaware has been in for almost two months now gives the governor the authority to loosen those. Under the governor’s order, voters should indicate they are sick or disabled on their ballot applications, which must be mailed back to the Department of Elections or filled out online, to enable them to submit absentee ballots.

School board elections, which were supposed to be held May 12, are also postponed from June 16 to July 21. Additionally, term lengths for these offices will be slightly altered to compensate for the delayed elections.

Municipal elections set to be held before the state of emergency ends can take place at the discretion of each locality as long as proper social distancing protocols are followed.

It’s no longer a mystery who the main candidates for November’s presidential election will be, with President Donald Trump leading the Republican Party ticket and former Vice President Joe Biden set to helm the Democratic Party’s bid. Despite that, a spokesman for Gov. Carney said no thought has been given to canceling Delaware’s presidential primary.

About one-third of the states have not held their presidential primaries yet because of the coronavirus outbreak.