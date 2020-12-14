Delaware’s three electoral votes officially go to Joe Biden

DOVER — Delawareans officially cast the First State’s three electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Monday.

President-elect Biden, who collected 58.8% of votes cast here last month, will officially be sworn in Jan. 20. He will become the first Delawarean to hold the nation’s highest office.

Vice President-elect Harris, meanwhile, will be the first woman, as well as the first person of either Asian or Black descent, to serve as VP.

Americans in every state officially cast the nation’s 538 electoral votes Monday, although Congress will not certify them until Jan. 6.

The event occurred despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede and repeated baseless and unsuccessful Republican lawsuits aimed at overturning the election result based on supposed fraud. Those claims have been disproven.

Delaware held its 30-minute, drama-free ceremony at Delaware State University instead of Legislative Hall because of the pandemic, also broadcasting it online. Each elector wore masks and delivered brief remarks reflecting on what the occasion means to Delaware and the country.

“This is an amazing day and just such a historic moment,” said Marla Blunt-Carter.

Ms. Blunt-Carter, former Delaware Democratic Party Chairman John Daniello and party activist Marie Mayor were selected by the party to represent the state earlier this year. (If Ms. Blunt-Carter’ name sounds familiar, there’s a reason: Her sister, Lisa Blunt Rochester, is the state’s lone member of the House of Representatives, and their father, Ted, was a longtime Wilmington city councilman.)

2020 marks the eighth consecutive presidential election Delaware has gone for the Democratic nominee, the longest streak for any party in the history of the First State.

Mr. Daniello noted Monday he first met Joe Biden in 1970, when he persuaded the young lawyer to run for New Castle County Council. His campaign was successful, and just two years later he challenged incumbent Sen. Cale Boggs.

The upstart Mr. Biden triumphed in a close race, beginning a career that would see him spend 36 years in the Senate, winning reelection six times before becoming vice president.

“I’ve used the expression then, he was a comer. In our day, that meant he was someone to be reckoned with later. Joe surely has lived up to that,” Mr. Daniello said.

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock noted the intense challenge the nation faces in the form of COVID-19, an economic crunch, racial unrest and more, but Ms. Blunt-Carter expressed hope the incoming administration is ready for the test.

Comparing the United States’ situation to a debilitating stroke she suffered last year, she spoke confidently about what things might look like in the near future.

“If I can come back from a stroke, I know this country under the leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can come back from this very dark time,” Ms. Blunt-Carter said.