GEORGETOWN — The Independent Party of Delaware (IPoD) has nominated Kathy DeMatteis as its 2020 gubernatorial candidate.

IPoD also nominated Kevin Baron for lieutenant governor at a special convention, held near Georgetown, earlier Friday.

The IPoD nominating convention process remains open until the statutory deadline of Aug. 1, 2020. Persons considering running for office should contact IPoD State Chairman, Don Ayotte at (302) 988-4050.