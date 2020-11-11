Democratic Party chairman stepping down to join New Castle government

DOVER — The Delaware Democratic Party announced Wednesday Chairman Erik Raser-Schramm will be stepping down next week to join New Castle County government.

Mr. Raser-Schramm, who was first selected to lead the party in 2017, will be replaced by Vice Chairwoman Elizabeth Maron until the term concludes in June.

“Winning elections is obviously the goal of a political party, but it’s how we did it that I’m proud of the most,” Mr. Raser-Schramm said in a statement. “We worked hard to open up our Party to hundreds of new activists, donors, campaign staff, and candidates, who now feel at home under the Delaware Democratic Party banner.

“For me, it’s not just about the number of seats we hold, it’s the fact that the people who hold them reflect Delaware’s diversity more than ever before. It’s the fact that from D.C. to Dover, our leaders are doing the hard work that make our state a healthier, more prosperous, and more equitable place for everyone who calls it home.”

Erik Raser-Schramm

During his tenure, the already dominant Democratic Party gained two additional statewide seats, three state Senate posts and one state House district and now controls all nine statewide offices for the first time in Delaware history.

Additionally, longtime Delawarean Joe Biden was elected president last week, a special point of pride for Democrats in the First State.

Mr. Raser-Schramm will officially begin as the deputy chief administration officer of the state’s most populous county on Monday, where he will be involved in efforts to combat COVID-19. He has previously worked as chief of staff for the House Democratic caucus and as policy adviser to then Gov. Ruth Ann Minner.

Ms. Maron, formerly the chairwoman of the New Castle County Democratic Committee, helped boost the party’s voter turnout efforts this year. Her father, John Daniello, was the party chairman immediately before Mr. Raser-Schramm, a role he held from 2005 to 2017.

“I am deeply committed to the Democratic Party and its mission and am honored to follow in the footsteps of Erik and his predecessors. I have big shoes to fill,” Ms. Maron said in a statement. “We are proud to be the home of the president-elect and are committed to supporting Joe and Kamala’s efforts to build back better while doing the important grassroots work to keep the party strong here in Delaware.”

In a statement, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer described Mr. Raser-Schramm as “an all-star,” one of “the best and brightest.”