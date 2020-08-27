Democrats critical of Republican National Convention

DOVER — Unsurprisingly, Delaware Democrats panned the Republican National Convention.

The event, which saw Republicans enthusiastically nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for second terms, comes one week after the Democratic convention. At that forum, presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris delivered their addresses from the Chase Center at the Riverfront in Wilmington.

Like its counterpart, the RNC was greatly disrupted by COVID. Plans for a large event in Charlotte, North Carolina, were drastically scaled back, and some speeches have been delivered remotely.

Republicans have made their case the current administration deserves four more years, painting President Trump and his allies as the only ones holding back the darkness the “radical left” is sure to bring. Democrats last week had a very different presentation, warning Americans they cannot afford four more years of President Trump and the GOP.

Members of Delaware’s congressional delegation spoke briefly during the DNC, where they described Mr. Biden as a good man well-prepared to take the reins during these challenging times.

Delaware’s three electoral votes are considered a lock for Mr. Biden on Nov. 3.

In a statement Thursday, Delaware Democratic Party Chairman Erik Raser-Schramm said: “Black lives matter, science is real, a pandemic rages, and the Trump Family Crime Syndicate continues to fiddle while America burns. I cannot wait to defeat this sorry stand-in for a president in November and elect Delaware’s Joe Biden to help America build back better, with grace and compassion for all Americans.”

Sen. Chris Coons, who holds the seat that once belonged to Mr. Biden, has a similar view.

“Rather than focusing on the real issues that Americans are facing during this pandemic and the resulting recession, President Trump and the RNC seem more focused on fighting partisan battles and trading insults — that’s not what we need right now,” he said in a statement Thursday.

“What I hear every day from Delawareans up and down our state is that they want politicians to spend less time fighting and more time getting things done. That’s what I try to do every day, and no matter what happens at the RNC this week, I’m staying focused on bringing down health care costs, helping small businesses keep employees on payroll, and moving our state forward.”