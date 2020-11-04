Dems win 5 local races in Kent County

Democrats swept five races for Kent County leadership positions, including three seats on Levy Court and the offices of the clerk of the peace and the register of wills.



In Levy Court District 1, Democrat Joanne Masten beat out Republican Doug Chevernak in their race to replace Democrat P. Brooks Banta with 61.66% of the vote.

Joanne Masten

Mr. Banta announced in January that after nearly a quarter-century serving Kent County residents, he would be retiring. He endorsed Ms. Masten.



Ms. Masten is the former mayor of Smyrna and has prioritized economic development and making sure all children in Kent County have access to the internet, as many continue to take classes online.



“I’m very appreciative of everybody’s support, and I was humbled by the results, and I’m excited to get started on my new position in January,” she said.



Incumbent Democrat Allen Angel won Levy Court’s District 3 seat with 65.86% of the vote. He beat Republican challenger Welton Satchell.

Allan Angel

The Army veteran and graduate of Delaware State University served as the head of the Dover High School Alumni Organization for 18 years.



“First of all, I’m very happy the people gave me (another) term to help serve, because I like helping people,” Mr. Angel said. “As my favorite movie star Sally Fields said, ‘They really do like me.’”



He wanted to thank his family, his opponent and his constituents.



In Levy Court District 5, incumbent Democrat George “Jody” Sweeney won 57.26% of the vote, beating Republican challenger Clint Brothers.

George “Jody” Sweeney

Mr. Sweeney, who is currently the supervisor of technology for the Smyrna School District, has served on the Levy Court for 12 years.

“I just want to thank all my supporters and thank my opponent for running a clean race and thank my family for all their support on Election Day,” he said. “I’m looking forward to four more years on Levy Court and doing more great things just like we’ve already done.”

Brenda Wootten



Incumbent Democrat Brenda Wootten claimed victory over Republican Kim Petters in their race for the county’s clerk of the peace office, with 52.89% of the vote.

She will continue to process marriage licenses and record the minutes of the Levy Court meetings.



Harold Brode

Democrat Harold Brode, the incumbent, will remain the county’s register of wills, after beating Republican challenger John Kelly III with 51.82% of the vote.