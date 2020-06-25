Dover advisory committee meeting set virtually

DOVER – The city of Dover’s Staff Development Advisory Committee Meeting set for 9 a.m. on July 1 will be held as a virtual meeting only using WebEx.

Members of the public can participate by calling 1-408-418-9388, The event number/access code is 129 392 5779. The event password is DoverStaffDAC.

Also, the Applicant Development Advisory Committee will be held as a virtual meeting on July 8 at 10 a.m. with participation information to be released in the future.

The Planning Office will be providing the submitted applications to the department and agency reviewers (by paper copy and/or electronic copy) so that technical review can continue. Comments should be submitted electronically to the Planning Office via email directly to dmelson@dover.de.us or by compplan@dover.de.us.

The application for review involves Landing Square at 560 and 600 Bay Road. It includes a review of a conditional-use site plan application to revise the Phase 2 area of the site by replacing the multi-tenant retail building on the north with a 20,000 square foot office building, by adding an 85-unit apartment building, and retaining the two restaurant sites