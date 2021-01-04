Dover City Council President Hare seeks re-election

DOVER — William “Bill” Hare, who serves as president of Dover City Council, has filed a nominating petition, which has been received and verified by the city clerk in seeking re-election for his 2nd District seat on council.

Councilman Hare is in his second go-round as a representative for the 2nd District, having also served on council from 1991 until 1997. He has been a resident of the city of Dover for more than 40 years.

William Hare

The filing and petition deadline for candidates interested in running in the 2021 Dover Municipal Election is Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. The 2021 Dover Municipal Election will be held on April 20.

Third District Councilman Fred Neil is the only other member of Dover’s council who has announced he is seeking re-election.

At-large Councilman Tim Slavin has announced he will not seek re-election, while the seats of Gerald Rocha Sr. (1st District representative) and David Anderson (4th District) will be up for election for another four-year term on city council. The term of office for the winners will be May 10, 2021, through May 12, 2025.

There will also be a special election to fill the 3rd District seat that was vacated by Scott Cole after he recently moved to Smyrna. This spot will be a two-year term.

Mr. Hare has served as chair of the Health Insurance Cost Research Ad Hoc Committee and is a member of the Legislative, Finance, and Administration Subcommittee of the Council Committee of the Whole.

He is also a member of the City/County Committee (Liaison to Kent County) and of the Downtown Dover Partnership Board of Directors and Dover’s Economic Development Committee.

Mr. Hare owns the Always Advertising Promotional Products and is the former owner of A & H Uniforms.

He is the chairman of the board of Kent-Sussex Industries, is a member of the Delaware Industrial Accident Board and is the former chairman of Kent County Heart Ball (2001, 2005, 2006).