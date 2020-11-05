Dover closes city offices due to positive COVID-19 tests

DOVER – City of Dover officials have closed all city offices to the public due to a couple of positive COVID-19 tests with some internal staff and their family members.

The city offices closed on Thursday and are expected to remain closed for a couple of weeks.

“In order to prevent from not being able to continue offering all of our services, we are being proactive by staggering staff, having a company come in to mist all surfaces, and limit any additional exposure,” city officials wrote on the city’s Facebook page. “We want to limit any exposure to the public, so it is just in everyone’s best interest to close until the proper quarantine/isolation and cleaning is completed.”

Business will still be conducted via email and phone and the city’s drive-thru services at 5 E. Reed Street will also remain open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Below is contact information for each department. The city asks that individuals email or leave voicemails if they do not get someone and they will get back in touch with you.

City Manager’s Office

citymanagers@dover.de.us

302-736-7005

City Clerk’s Office

cityclerk@dover.de.us

302-736-7008

Code Enforcement

PlanningandInspections@dover.de.us

302-736-7010

Fire Department

Call dispatch at number provided

302-736-7168

Fire Marshal

cityofdoverfmo@dover.de.us

Mayor’s Office

mayorsoffice@dover.de.us

302-736-7004

Non-Emergency Police

Call police non-emergency number

302-736-7111

Park and Recreation

parks@dover.de.us

302-736-7050

Planning Department

compplan@dover.de.us

302-736-7196

Business Licenses and Permits

permitsandlicenses@dover.de.us

302-736-7010

Public Works & Water Waste Water

pw@dover.de.us

302-736-7025

Procurement

warehouse@dover.de.us

302-736-7047

Tax Office

taxassesors@dover.de.us

302-736-7022

Utility Payment Questions

ebilling@dover.de.us

302-736-7035

For utility emergencies, electric, water, wastewater – Contact Dispatch at 302-736-7086

This number is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.