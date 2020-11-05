Dover closes city offices due to positive COVID-19 tests

Nov 5th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER – City of Dover officials have closed all city offices to the public due to a couple of positive COVID-19 tests with some internal staff and their family members.

The city offices closed on Thursday and are expected to remain closed for a couple of weeks.

“In order to prevent from not being able to continue offering all of our services, we are being proactive by staggering staff, having a company come in to mist all surfaces, and limit any additional exposure,” city officials wrote on the city’s Facebook page. “We want to limit any exposure to the public, so it is just in everyone’s best interest to close until the proper quarantine/isolation and cleaning is completed.”

Business will still be conducted via email and phone and the city’s drive-thru services at 5 E. Reed Street will also remain open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Below is contact information for each department. The city asks that individuals email or leave voicemails if they do not get someone and they will get back in touch with you.

City Manager’s Office
citymanagers@dover.de.us
302-736-7005

City Clerk’s Office
cityclerk@dover.de.us
302-736-7008

Code Enforcement
PlanningandInspections@dover.de.us
302-736-7010

Fire Department
Call dispatch at number provided
302-736-7168

Fire Marshal
cityofdoverfmo@dover.de.us

Mayor’s Office
mayorsoffice@dover.de.us
302-736-7004

Non-Emergency Police
Call police non-emergency number
302-736-7111

Park and Recreation
parks@dover.de.us
302-736-7050

Planning Department
compplan@dover.de.us
302-736-7196

Business Licenses and Permits
permitsandlicenses@dover.de.us
302-736-7010

Public Works & Water Waste Water
pw@dover.de.us
302-736-7025

Procurement
warehouse@dover.de.us
302-736-7047

Tax Office
taxassesors@dover.de.us
302-736-7022

Utility Payment Questions
ebilling@dover.de.us
302-736-7035

For utility emergencies, electric, water, wastewater – Contact Dispatch at 302-736-7086
This number is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage
Reopening Delaware: Resources for Businesses
Delaware Phase 2 guidance

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie