Dover closes city offices due to positive COVID-19 tests

DOVER – City of Dover officials have closed all city offices to the public due to a couple of positive COVID-19 tests with some internal staff and their family members.
The city offices closed on Thursday and are expected to remain closed for a couple of weeks.
“In order to prevent from not being able to continue offering all of our services, we are being proactive by staggering staff, having a company come in to mist all surfaces, and limit any additional exposure,” city officials wrote on the city’s Facebook page. “We want to limit any exposure to the public, so it is just in everyone’s best interest to close until the proper quarantine/isolation and cleaning is completed.”
Business will still be conducted via email and phone and the city’s drive-thru services at 5 E. Reed Street will also remain open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Below is contact information for each department. The city asks that individuals email or leave voicemails if they do not get someone and they will get back in touch with you.
City Manager’s Office
citymanagers@dover.de.us
302-736-7005
City Clerk’s Office
cityclerk@dover.de.us
302-736-7008
Code Enforcement
PlanningandInspections@dover.de.us
302-736-7010
Fire Department
Call dispatch at number provided
302-736-7168
Fire Marshal
cityofdoverfmo@dover.de.us
Mayor’s Office
mayorsoffice@dover.de.us
302-736-7004
Non-Emergency Police
Call police non-emergency number
302-736-7111
Park and Recreation
parks@dover.de.us
302-736-7050
Planning Department
compplan@dover.de.us
302-736-7196
Business Licenses and Permits
permitsandlicenses@dover.de.us
302-736-7010
Public Works & Water Waste Water
pw@dover.de.us
302-736-7025
Procurement
warehouse@dover.de.us
302-736-7047
Tax Office
taxassesors@dover.de.us
302-736-7022
Utility Payment Questions
ebilling@dover.de.us
302-736-7035
For utility emergencies, electric, water, wastewater – Contact Dispatch at 302-736-7086
This number is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.