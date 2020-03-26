Dover officials procure restrooms for homeless

DOVER – The homeless who walk the streets of Dover now have a couple of options with which to use the restroom and get cleaned up.

Those had previously been difficult propositions for the homeless population – estimated to be more than 300 in the Greater Dover area – ever since the Dover Public Library had to be closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City of Dover leadership has made arrangements for portable toilets – complete with sinks – to be installed at the Dover Transit Center, located along the south side of W. Water Street between S. West Street and S. Queen Street, and the Hopes and Dreams Resource Center at 621 W. Division Street.

Kay Sass, director of public affairs and emergency management for Dover, said it took a team effort from city officials to make it happen, since there is currently a lack of funding for such projects.

“Since we couldn’t get any additional funding for (portable restrooms) the city manager (Donna Mitchell) still approved my request so we could move forward with ordering them,” Ms. Sass said. “Our facilities director went ahead and contacted somebody off the state vendor list that had availability, even though our choices were pretty slim at this point.

“So, we were able to secure a company out of Bear who is making the delivery now (Thursday).”

