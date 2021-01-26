Dover seeking action on tornado-ravaged house in Westview Terrace

DOVER — The tornado that blew through Dover on Aug. 4 left many homes and properties throughout the area with significant damage.



While most have underwent or are still going through renovations, one damaged property at 846 Westview Terrace — right in the middle of a quaint development — has remained virtually untouched, with much of its collapsed roof exposed to the elements, since last summer.



Dover City Planner Dave Hugg said Rudolph Brabham is the owner of record of the two-story house and added that significant steps are being taken by the city to get the renovation process moving forward on the property — or to demolish the home.



“As of (Monday) afternoon, Ron Colburn (of Dover’s Department of Planning & Inspection) was in contact with the owner,” Mr. Hugg said. “The owner said he has secured a contractor. He has promised that they will be on-site on Tuesday, Feb. 2, to provide a detailed estimate and schedule.



“Mr. Colburn advised the owner … that if he fails to do that and does not provide us with a schedule, the staff will start the process of preparing a report to council to declare this a dangerous building, and we would have it removed.”



Mr. Hugg provided the update on the severely damaged property at a virtual meeting of Dover City Council on Monday night. Mr. Brabham did not participate in the meeting.



Mr. Hugg said the next scheduled inspection date of the property is Feb. 17 but added that the city will probably keep track of the building more regularly than that. If there is no action by Feb. 17, the planning office will be recommending to council that the property be scheduled for a hearing for demolition.



City Councilman Ralph Taylor Jr. had previously brought up the issue of 846 Westview Terrace at the Jan. 12 City Council meeting.



“What we are experiencing now, due to the rain and the wind, the house is deteriorating right in front of us,” Councilman Taylor said at that time. “There is a major, major microbial issue in there now, and we know that microbial spores can get in the wind, and they can travel elsewhere and get other people sick.



“It’s time for us to do something. The house is in total disarray. It’s dangerous at this point.”



City Council President Bill Hare said he has spoken with people who live near the house, and they also have concerns about the property.



“I was there the other day, and the neighbors were complaining because with that storm that we had (a week ago), some more of the roof crashed down,” Councilman Hare said. “They thought something exploded, and they didn’t know what it was. (That property is) the only place left that hasn’t had one thing done to it. In my opinion, it needs to be torn down.”



At Monday’s meeting, Mr. Hugg provided some insight into why the property has been left virtually untouched since the tornado.



“This particular property — for a variety of reasons — the property owner has not begun repairs, has not applied for a building permit,” he said. “He has claimed that he had trouble with his insurance company, and I don’t have any basis for determining whether that’s the case or not.



“The property was inspected three different times. Most recently, he was cited for a third failure, if you will, on Jan. 4. A fine of $100 was assessed against the property, and (Mr. Brabham) was advised of a need to get working and get moving, or we would take the property through the ‘dangerous building’ process.”



Mr. Hugg added, “This is a particularly troublesome property in that it is severely damaged. Some folks in the neighborhood have complained to members of council and to the city staff that, by virtue of being open to the elements, (that) building’s materials, asbestos, insulation, what have you, has blown around the neighborhood.”



Mr. Brabham could not be reached for comment.



Now, the city and the damaged house’s neighbors are in wait-and-see mode as to if the property will undergo a major renovation or be demolished.



Dover extends city

employee COVID leave

City Council members unanimously approved Acting City Manager Matt Harline’s plan to extend COVID-19 leave for city of Dover employees until June 26, unless council takes further action or the order is rescinded, whichever comes first.



Although the federal government did not extend the mandate for COVID-19 leave as described in the original Families First Coronavirus Response Act when it extended some FFCRA benefits, the city of Dover will continue to do so.



City employees will be eligible for up to two weeks (80 hours for full-time employees and an average number of hours in a two-week period for part-time employees).



A total of 50 city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including 43 cases that were reported in a 40-day period Oct. 28 through Dec. 10.



“This is more equitable than only giving leave to those who were exposed before Dec. 31,” Mr. Harline said. “It does not increase the amount of leave mandated by FFCRA. It only extends it for those who have not expended their allotment.



“It removes any incentive to withhold information about possible exposures and, although I doubt anyone would do this, withhold positive COVID-19 test results.”



Property owners trying

to change land uses

Also Monday night, the first reading was held for five parcels whose owners have put in for requests for amendment of the 2019 comprehensive plan to change their land-use classifications, allowing for a broader range of potential activities.



These include a property at 1205 McKee Road, whose property owner, College Towers LLC, and equitable owner, Two Farms LLC, are trying to have its land-use classification switched from office to commercial low intensity.



Also included are 92 N. West St., as well as an unaddressed parcel on Fulton Street owned by Donny Legans, who is requesting that two parcels along North West Street between Fulton and Cecil streets be revised from industrial to mixed-use.



In addition, Dover Power Center LLC (Simon Property Group) is seeking to revise the land-use classifications of two parcels east of the Dover Mall from commercial high intensity to mixed-use. The amendment was proposed to facilitate rezoning following further project development and land planning for housing and commercial activity.



The parcels had previously been targeted as a potential home for the Dover Mall Power Center, which was aimed at attracting more retail stores and restaurants to the property in north Dover, much like the complex at the Christiana Mall.



“Given the current history as it relates to shopping malls, the owner of the property has asked the properties be changed to a mixed-use classification, which would allow a broader range of activities, including some residential, commercial, office and related kinds of activities,” Mr. Hugg said.



All three land-use classification requests were recommended for referral to the Planning Commission for a public hearing Feb. 16. A public hearing will be set before City Council on March 8 at 7:30 p.m., when a second reading and final action by council will take place.