Dover to hold ‘virtual’ city council meeting tonight

Apr 13th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER – City of Dover residents are invited to tune in tonight’s virtual Dover City Council meeting at 7:30.

Dover, hoping to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to ensure the health and well-being of its staff, elected officials and members of the community, will conduct tonight’s city council meeting electronically.

To join the meeting by phone, call 1-408-418-9388.

The link to join online is https://cityofdoverde.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?siteurl=cityofdoverde&service=6

The event number/access code is 713 266 648 and the password is DOVER

