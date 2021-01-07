Election deadlines nearing in Frankford

The town of Frankford’s 2021 municipal election is Feb. 6. Two council seats are up for a vote, if needed. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

FRANKFORD — The filing deadline for eligible candidates seeking council positions in the town of Frankford’s 2021 election is drawing near.



Candidates must file written notice of intention at the new Town Hall, 9 Main St., no later than 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15.



Council seats currently held by Gregory Welch and John Wright are up for election.



If needed, the election will be held Feb. 6 with voting from 1-4 p.m. at Town Hall. Council terms in Frankford are two years. In recent years, elections have not been needed, as candidates have been unopposed.



Councilman Welch, who serves as the governing body’s president, has been on council since he was appointed in January 2016 to replace Elizabeth Carpenter, who resigned to pursue a job opportunity.



He said he has not yet filed for election to another term, but plans to before the deadline next week.



Councilman Wright, the treasurer, was also appointed, in June 2020, to fill a vacancy when Joanne Bacon resigned due to health reasons. He is seeking to be elected to a two-year term in the Feb. 6 vote.



A council candidate must be at least 18 years of age, must be a resident of Frankford for at least one year immediately preceding the election date and must be a qualified voter with no felony convictions.



Eligible voters must be 18 or older and must have resided in the corporate limits of the town for at least 30 days prior to the election.



Voter registration also will close Jan. 15.