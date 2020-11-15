Election off in Dagsboro with incumbents unopposed

DAGSBORO — Election 2020 is off in the town of Dagsboro, as two incumbents are unopposed.

Facing no opposition by the filing deadline, Norwood Truitt and William B. Chandler III both earn another two-year term on the five-member council, which includes four members, as well as a mayor selected by the council.

“The two incumbents were the only ones that re-upped,” said Dagsboro Town Administrator Cindi Brought.

Mr. Truitt has been serving on council since winning election in 2006. Mr. Chandler was first elected to Town Council in 2014.

By town charter, Dagsboro’s elections are held annually on the first Saturday in December. This year’s election, if needed, would have been held at the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to in-person voting, there would have been absentee ballot provisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two years ago, Mr. Truitt and Mr. Chandler also retained their council seats, turning back the challenge of James Thompson.

Last December, incumbents Theresa Ulrich, Patrick Miller and Brian Baull easily topped Mr. Thompson to retain their seats in an election marked by one of the lowest voter turnouts in recent memory. Only 45 of the town’s approximate 700 registered voters cast ballots in 2019.