Excitement in Wilmington as Biden set to speak later tonight

WILMINGTON — Delaware and the nation continue to wait to see if Joe Biden hits 270 electoral votes tonight. Despite boasts and threats from President Donald Trump, it’s become clear a victory for Delaware’s favorite son is almost inevitable at this point. As more ballots continue to be counted and results are officially reported, Mr. Biden continues to build his lead and now is poised to claim the presidency.

Excitement was in the air in Wilmington Friday, as people gathered in hopes of celebrating a victory by Mr. Biden. Normal Riverfront foot and vehicle traffic passed through the area, but the scene was distinctly different from a normal day. As darkness fell, a crowd stretching deep into the night waited outside the barriers set up around the parking lots at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.

Some wore shirts proclaiming their allegiance to the Democratic nominee and former U.S. senator from Delaware, while others carried signs, and a few had masks touting the duo of Mr. Biden and Kamala Harris. The crowd occasionally broke out into chants, with bellows of “Bi-den! Bi-den!” echoing through the area around 7:45.

Blue and gold balloons floated above the barriers, and several dozen red, white and blue cars were arranged in front of the stage where Mr. Biden could address the crowd. A giant American flag hung by two cranes flew overhead, and floodlights projecting “Biden-Harris” onto the Westin hotel helped set the scene.

Media, campaign staff and security milled around the Westin, with some reporters camped out in the lobby, waiting and waiting to see if Mr. Biden does claim victory tonight.

Should the major networks call the race by 10 p.m. or so, Mr. Biden is expected to give a celebratory speech. If he’s still officially short of the magic threshold of 270 electoral votes, he will likely offer brief remarks thanking Americans and urging his supporters to continue waiting patiently.

For Chris Coons, a Democrat serving as Delaware’s junior member of the Senate, hearing the words “President Biden” are enough to trigger goosebumps.

“I literally, I have to tell you, I think I will cry tears of joy when he is ultimately clearly the president-elect,” he said Friday night.

Sam Hoff, a professor of history and political science at Delaware State University, noted earlier in the day the positive impact a Biden presidency could have on Delaware. Members of the state’s congressional delegation will have a direct line to the White House, and the state could see a boost in tourism.

Delaware will continue to receive attention from national media for at least the next four years, especially if Mr. Biden opts to spend time at his Wilmington home on occasion, he said.

The excitement could also drive some Delawareans toward politics and provide a boost in voter registration for Democrats, Dr. Hoff speculated.

In the meantime, though, Delawareans, just like hundreds of millions of their brethren across the country, wait with bated breath.