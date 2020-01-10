Familiar faces as Sussex County selects presiding officers, legal staff for 2020

GEORGETOWN – There is no changing of the guard in Sussex County governmental leadership for 2020.

County Council at its Jan. 7 meeting selected councilman Michael H. Vincent of Seaford as president of the five-member body for the 10th year in a row.

Council also re-elected councilman Irwin G. “I.G.” Burton III of Lewes to again serve as council’s vice president.

Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent

As required by county and Delaware code, county council customarily at the first meeting of each year selects officers and appoints legal staff.

As council president, Mr. Vincent will continue to preside over all council meetings in 2020. Mr. Burton will substitute as presiding officer at any time in Mr. Vincent’s absence.

Council also approved the following council member appointments to various boards and committees for 2020:

• Delaware League of Local Governments: Michael Vincent

• National Association of Counties: Irwin G. Burton

• Salisbury/Wicomico MPO/District 5: John Rieley

• Sussex Conservation District: Samuel Wilson Jr.

• Sussex County Airport Committee: Douglas Hudson

• Sussex County Land Trust: Irwin G. Burton and John Rieley

Sussex County is also retaining its legal team for the year ahead.

Council also approved J. Everett Moore Jr. to re-appointment as county attorney. Mr. Moore serves at the pleasure of the county council as the elected body’s chief counsel.

Also, staff from the Moore & Rutt and Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze law firms will represent the Sussex County Board of Adjustment and Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission respectively as assistant county attorneys.