First week of budget hearings in the book

DOVER — The first week of budget hearings went smoothly for the most part, with little controversy.

The Joint Finance Committee wrapped up the week Thursday by hearing from the state’s three main higher-education institutions — the University of Delaware, Delaware State University and Delaware Technical Community College.

Members of the Joint Finance Committee hear from top Delaware Technical Community College officials Thursday. Screenshot/Matt Bittle

Meetings have been and will continue to be held virtually, with most legislators and a few staffers taking part from the state Capitol, while all other participants offer comments through Zoom.

UD has been in the spotlight in recent years, with legislators on the budget-writing committee grilling President Dr. Dennis Assanis over a lack of diversity, a failure to prioritize Delaware residents and the university opting not to acquire Wesley College. Dr. Assanis faced disapproval in February 2020 when he told the JFC that residents of the First State need to have more babies if UD is to enroll more Delawareans.

“I’m not the one holding back the kids from Delaware to come into the university,” he said at the time. “We need better-qualified students who come out of K through 12 because we don’t want to put them in a first-class environment and leave them to have mental health problems because they would fail. So it’s a complex equation.”

Facing criticism, he later walked those comments back.

Thursday, in contrast, lawmakers praised Dr. Assanis for a renewed focus on Delawareans and attempts to address concerns from the legislature.

Presidents of all three institutions acknowledged that the pandemic has been hard on them but highlighted efforts they’ve undertaken in response, such as hiring freezes, while thanking legislators for financial support.

Lawmakers on the committee will likely dive into increases for state pensioners at some point, although that may end up being in several months. Another issue that could arise is raising the reimbursement rates for at-home caregivers. Advocates in that field say they are struggling to attract and keep talented people because the pay is too low.

“This committee’s going to have to take a really hard look at” that, co-chair Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, said.

The JFC also heard from the Department of Elections last week, with Commissioner Anthony Albence appearing before the body Wednesday. Several legislators had questions about the state’s mail-in voting process, used last year due to the pandemic, while one referenced a discredited conspiracy theory.

Sen. Dave Lawson, R-Marydel, questioned if Delaware uses Dominion Voting Systems machines, saying constituents have been asking. Mr. Albence explained that Delaware is not involved with Dominion, with the state’s machines supplied by Election Systems & Software.

Republican allies of former President Donald Trump have alleged that Dominion machines in several states were rigged to allow Joe Biden to become president. Those claims have been proven false, and Dominion is suing or has threatened to sue several right-wing networks and individuals for their allegations.

The JFC will return Monday for the Delaware State Housing Authority, the Department of Technology and Information and the Department of Transportation. Tuesday, legislators will hear from the Department of Labor, as well as the state insurance commissioner, treasurer and auditor.

The main draw Wednesday will be the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, followed by the Department of Correction, with the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families wrapping things up for the week Thursday.

It will be the first appearance before the JFC for Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski, DTI chief Jason Clarke, Labor Secretary Karyl Hubbard and Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen, each of whom took their agency’s top post only within the past eight months.

Budget hearings are currently set to conclude Feb. 25.

The process is a long one: After the governor presents the recommended budget in late January, legislators spend the next five months reviewing it and making adjustments, ultimately finalizing a spending plan in late June.