Former state Rep. Outten dies, unrelated to coronavirus

DOVER — Former state Rep. William “Bobby” Outten died Tuesday night. The House Republican caucus said he had been hospitalized for more than a week for an issue unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Outten, who was 71, held the 30th Representative District seat from 2004 to 2018, when he opted not to seek another term. At the time of his retirement, he was the third-longest tenured House Republican.

“It has been a privilege representing my constituents, but now I think it is time to enjoy retirement,” he said when he announced his decision in March 2018.

Republican Shannon Morris won election to the post later that fall.

A spread-out district stretching across a largely rural area, the 30th Representative District covers the southwest quarter of Kent County, extending from just outside Dover to the Maryland state line and the Sussex County border.

Residents sent Mr. Outten to Dover seven times relatively easily, with the former meter reader never garnering less than 59 percent of the vote and not having a major-party opponent three times.

One of the General Assembly’s quieter members, Mr. Outten mainly sponsored bills dealing with charter changes and agriculture during his time in the General Assembly. During his last two years in office, he sat on the House Agriculture, Corrections, Public Safety and Homeland Security, Judiciary, and Veterans Affairs committees.

Outside the legislature, Mr. Outten was on the board of directors for the Delaware State Fair.