Fourth and final night of DNC set to kick off, with Biden to speak in Wilmington

Joe Biden is set to take the stage at the Chase Center at the Riverfront sometime around 10 to officially accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president and make his case to the American people.

The fourth and final day of the rather ad hoc Democratic National Convention carries the theme of America’s promise.

“The measure of a president is the same as the measure of a person: What principles guide them? How do they handle adversity?” the Democratic National Convention Committee said in a statement.

“Being president doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are. Joe Biden is a good man who believes in the promise of America, and as president, he will deliver on that promise for all.”

Mr. Biden’s address will be preceded by a number of others, including Chris Coons, Delaware’s junior member of the Senate.

Chiming in remotely, Sen. Coons described Mr. Biden as a fundamentally good man, emphasizing his faith. Mr. Biden has cited his religious beliefs as helping him get through the death of his son Beau in 2015, who has been mentioned several times already tonight.

U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester waves to supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington Thursday night. (Delaware State News/Ashley Dawson)

Through the first three nights, speakers have laid out Mr. Biden’s plan for the country, arguing American democracy cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump. They’ve highlighted his 36-year senatorial career and his tenure as vice president, as well as his reputation as, simply, Delaware’s Joe Biden.

Previous speakers have included Mr. Biden’s wife, Jill, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

Earlier in the evening Thursday, members of the Delaware Young Republicans and other supporters of President Trump gathered in Wilmington outside the “Democrat convention” to protest Mr. Biden. There were also reports of a small plane flying over the city trailing a banner urging people not to vote for Mr. Biden.

Many more people gathered by the Chase Center to cheer on Mr. Biden and be part of history. Giant screens were set up in the facility’s parking lot in a fashion that resembled drive-in movie theaters, with many people waving American flags or signs proclaiming Mr. Biden to be the best candidate for the White House.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester waved to an enthusiastic audience from her car in front of the Chase Center, joining many others celebrating while still wearing masks and social distancing.

Carrying a sign reading “Donald Trump You’re Fired,” Donald Lafferty expressed no trepidations about Republican protesters.

“I’m going to walk right through them and see what happens,” he said. “I have enough police here to protect me.”

With that, Mr. Lafferty never broke stride while walking past, absorbing a few fairly innocuous verbal jabs.

Standing outside the convention for a third straight night, he estimated there was “10 times” more activity on Thursday.

While Al Kraszewski was nostalgic about a Delawarean taking center stage as presidential nominee in his home state, he felt a twinge of disappointment too.

“This is a historical time and my only concern is where are the kids,” he said. “I must have talked to 15 young kids (recently) and they had no idea who Joe Biden was. When they’re my age they’re going to say ‘Geez, this was an opportunity.'”

Still, he’s thrilled just to see Delaware in the spotlight.

“I would have never thought I would live to see a Delawarean running for president,” he said. “This is such a moving movement to have Joe Biden and we need him to save our country.”