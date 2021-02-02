Frankford town council election canceled

FRANKFORD – There will be no 2021 municipal election in the town of Frankford.

Registered voters will not go to the polls this Saturday – the scheduled election date if needed – as both incumbents faced no opposition in their re-election bids for town council.

Gregory Welch, who currently serves as council president, and John Wright will retain their seats on the town’s five-member governing body, Frankford Town Clerk Cheryl Lynch said.

Council terms in Frankford are two years.

The two incumbents were the only ones who filed at Town Hall by the Jan. 15 candidate filing deadline.

Mr. Welch was appointed to council in January 2016 to fill the vacancy created when Elizabeth Carpenter resigned to pursue employment opportunity.

Mr. Wright also joined council through appointment. In June 2020 he was appointed when Joanne Bacon, council president at the time, resigned for health reasons.

In recent years, elections have not been needed in Frankford.

Frankford’s last contested election was in 2018 when four candidates sought three council seats. Current council members Edward “Skip” Ash and Pamela Davis were elected along with Velicia Melson.