General Assembly wraps up second week

DOVER — A House committee released to the full chamber legislation that would allow no-excuse absentee voting, replacing the current list of specified reasons.

House Bill 75 would strike the circumstances that allow a resident to request an absentee ballot, such as due to an illness, work or vacation, instead adding a line stating simply “The General Assembly shall enact general laws providing the circumstances, rules, and procedures by which registered voters may vote by absentee ballot.” The proposal is the second leg of a constitutional amendment.

Last session’s version of the bill passed with bipartisan support, although some Republicans voted against it.

Thursday, it was released from the House Administration Committee 3-2, with both members of the GOP on the body voting against the motion.

The change will help Delawareans adjust to unexpected circumstances and still allow them to cast their ballots, main sponsor Rep. Dave Bentz, a Christiana Democrat, said.

Due to the pandemic, lawmakers passed a temporary measure last year allowing anyone to vote absentee. That bill is not the same as this one, which would require a prospective voter to seek out a ballot.

Turnout was up in the 2020 elections in part due to the ease of voting.

“Throughout our country’s history, barriers to voting have generally impacted Black, brown, and less-advantaged voters disproportionately,” Common Cause Delaware Director Claire Snyder-Hall told the committee. “HB75 will enable all Delawarean voters to exercise our right to have our voices heard and our ballots counted.”

Like all proceedings so far this year, it was held virtually because of COVID-19.

The Senate, meanwhile, unanimously passed a constitutional amendment that would explicitly outlaw discrimination based on race or nationality. The bill will become law once the House passes it.

“By passing this amendment to the Delaware Constitution, the state Senate today has taken a small but meaningful step on the long road of addressing the original sin of this nation and this state,” Sen. Darius Brown, a Wilmington Democrat and the founding chair of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus, said in a statement.

“Dismantling system racism in Delaware must begin with our founding document. With this legislation, we are saying clearly that all people — no matter their skin color and no matter their background — are guaranteed the basic rights and dignity promised to us for generations.”

The Senate Education Committee approved a bill to temporarily suspend the current educator evaluation system due to the pandemic. The measure would instead require teachers and their colleagues to “engage in an observation and feedback cycle designed to provide coaching and support related to hybrid and remote learning practices that encourage” building relationships, engaging students in learning and teaching the proper curriculum.

Like all states, Delaware has seen its school system upended over the past 10 months. Districts have been forced to shift to online learning for months at a time, sometimes using a hybrid scheme instead.

The Delaware State Education Association supports the measure, which is backed by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

“Our educators have been working around the clock to learn new ways to keep their students continue learning no matter the environment that they are learning in,” DSEA President Stephanie Ingram said in a statement. “They are teaching students who are at home while simultaneously teaching cohorts of students in their classrooms. And, they are learning new technologies and programs to better reach their students during these unique educational circumstances.

“Educators are in survival mode. They need support and meaningful feedback. What they don’t need is to have their permanent record adversely effected by these temporary and challenging circumstances. Senate Bill 42 does just that by pausing these official evaluations and making them supportive and beneficial to the educators and the students.”

The House passed with no opposition legislation aimed at preventing Delawareans from having to pay taxes on unemployment benefits and fixing the rates paid by employers.

House Bill 65 would exempt unemployment benefits paid in 2020 from Delaware state income tax, saving residents a combined $21 million. More than 100,000 Delawareans have filed for unemployment since the start of the pandemic in March.

The proposal also sets the 2021 new employer assessment rate, average industry assessment rate and average construction industry assessment rate at the same level as 2020 to avoid forcing businesses and nonprofits to pay more as a result of the increase in jobless claims.

Holding the tax rate at 1.8% will save new employers up to $264 per employee in 2021, while keeping the new construction employer tax rate at 2.3% will save up to $165 per worker in 2021, according to the Division of Unemployment Insurance.

Gov. John Carney will deliver his State of the State speech Tuesday.