Georgetown unveils vision and values statement

GEORGETOWN – Georgetown, the geographic heart and governmental county seat of Sussex County, plans to publicly showcase its mission, vision and core values.

Town council at its June 10 teleconference session unanimously supported Mayor Bill West’s promotional pitch for production and subsequent displaying in “all of our buildings, that this is the way we operate.”

“I think it’s important that we do that, to show everybody that we’re all on the same page and we work towards the best of the community,” Mayor West said.

As presented by Georgetown Town Manager Eugene Dvornick, the three-pronged initiative includes:

Vision: “If you go back to our branding, the branding can also be our vision, which is ‘Georgetown, well-rounded,’” said Mr. Dvornick. “It’s speaks volumes to The Circle itself, but it also speaks volumes to the town of Georgetown and what we represent.”

Mission statement … “emphasizes that the town of Georgetown partners with our community to deliver excellent service and plans for the future while preserving, protecting and enhancing the quality of life,” Mr. Dvornick said.

Six core values:

• Culture of excellence: “We respect members of the public and each other, treat all with courtesy and dignity, we rely on teamwork to provide a seamless experience for all customers. We uphold high ethical standards in our personal, professional and organizational conduct. We continuously improve by promoting innovation and flexibility to best meet the needs of customers with available resources;

• Accountability: “We accept responsibility for our personal and organizational decisions and actions, while delivering cost-effective and efficient services that are done right the first time.”

• Communication: “We openly communicate with the public and each other by sharing information and soliciting feedback to achieve our goals.”

• Environment. “We are concerned about our natural, historic, economic, and aesthetic resources and work to preserve and enhance them for future generations.”

• Safety. “We use education, prevention and enforcement methods to protect life and property in the community and maintain our infrastructure and facilities to provide a safe environment in which to live, work, shop and play.”

• Trust: “We realize the perception of our organization is dependent upon the public’s confidence in our commitment to our core values and to meeting the goals set collectively by the mayor and town council.”

Council members Chris Lecates, Steve Hartstein, Bob Holston and Rebecca Johnson-Dennis approved the proposal.

“It looks great,” said Ms. Johnson-Dennis.

“I like it, Bill,” said Mr. Hartstein.

“I think it’s great,” said Ms. Lecates. “I support this. I support displaying this.”

“I think it’s important that we send out a mission statement about this town and what we are trying to do, what we are trying to become,” said Mayor West.