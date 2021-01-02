Gov. Carney appoints Magee as Sussex County Register of Wills

WILMINGTON – Gov. John Carney today announced that he has appointed small business owner and farmer Ellen Magee to serve as Sussex County Register of Wills.

Ms. Magee will replace Cynthia Green, who won the election in November to represent District 2 on Sussex County Council.

Under the Delaware Constitution, the governor must appoint a replacement until January 2023. An election will be held to select the next Register of Wills in November 2022.

“I have known Ellen and the Magee family for years, and I am confident that she has the experience necessary to serve as the Sussex County Register of Wills,” said Gov. Carney. “Ellen also has a passion for public service that will serve Sussex County and our state well. I want to thank Ellen for stepping up and for her willingness to serve.”

Ms. Magee, 61, of Selbyville, is the co-owner of Magee Farms, a family-owned and operated business since 1865 in Sussex County. She currently serves as chair of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment and has served on the board since 2017.

“It is an honor to be appointed by Governor Carney and a privilege to serve as the Sussex County Register of Wills,” said Ms. Magee. “I will utilize my managerial experience as a longtime small business owner, along with years of public service on numerous boards, commissions and nonprofit work. I will ensure that the Sussex County Register of Wills office runs efficiently and in accordance with state laws.

“I have a heart for public service, and I look forward to serving the people of Sussex County in this role.”

Ms. Magee also serves on the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming, an appointment by the governor confirmed by the Delaware Senate, and on the board of directors for Camp Barnes. Magee is a past board member of the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and has served in leadership roles with the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary where she is a lifetime member.