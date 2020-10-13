Gubernatorial and congressional candidates to face off today and Wednesday

Candidates for governor and the U.S. House of Representatives will square off in the latest edition of the University of Delaware’s biennial debates.

Hosted by the Center for Political Communication and Delaware Public Media, the debates will take place virtually this year.

Today, Democratic Gov. John Carney and Republican challenger Julianne Murray will take questions starting at 6:30. Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and GOP nominee Lee Murphy will participate at the same time.

Ralph Begleiter, the founding director of the Center for Political Communication, will moderate the events. Each is expected to last an hour.

Sen. Chris Coons announced last month he will not debate Republican opponent Lauren Witzke, citing the ongoing Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Go to https://sites.udel.edu/udlive/ around 6:30 to watch. For more information, visit https://www.cpc.udel.edu/national-agenda/delaware-debates

The election is Nov. 3.