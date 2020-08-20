Harrington mayor accused of misconduct resigns, citing health issues

HARRINGTON — “The Hub of Delaware” has a new mayor, less than a year after a former city employee accused the prior officeholder of misusing his position for personal gain.

Harrington City Council on Monday appointed Vice Mayor Duane Bivans, a member of city government since 2010, to succeed Anthony Moyer. The mayoral vacancy occurred when Mr. Moyer resigned due to health issues, City Manager Danial Tartt said.

“He’s a great guy. He is really a good guy. Things are really going to start looking up here in Harrington,” Mr. Tartt, who began his current job in May, said of the new mayor. “We’ve really got some bright days ahead of us.”

Mr. Bivans may be the first black mayor in Harrington’s history, according to Mr. Tartt.

For the city, this may be an end to a saga that has embroiled the southern Kent County municipality over the past 10 months.

In October, ex-city planner Jeremy Rothwell urged City Council to authorize an independent investigation into actions by Mr. Moyer and City Manager Don Williams. Mr. Rothwell laid out the allegations in a 13-page letter he presented to council members, including documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Among the alleged misconduct was violation of the Delaware Whistleblowers’ Protection Act, flagrant flouting of city code, time theft, bullying employees and use of office for personal gain.

“The Mayor and the City Manager abused their power on multiple occasions and the public has a strong interest in having honest and truthful leaders in their City’s government,” Mr. Rothwell, who is now employed by Smyrna, wrote in the letter.

Both men disputed the claims.

In the wake, Mr. Williams was suspended with pay, while Mr. Moyer stepped away from his city duties for about two months. In Mr. Williams’ absence, Police Chief Norm Barlow became acting city manager.

At the request of City Council, the state’s Public Integrity Commission conducted a review. In February, it released the conclusions of the investigation, which found it “more likely than not that Mr. Moyer and Mr. Williams both engaged in conduct that would constitute violations of the State Code of Conduct.”

Mr. Williams was let go, and although he appealed it, City Council upheld the decision. Mr. Moyer, who was elected in 2013 and reelected four years later, could not be removed so easily.

Harrington’s mayor mostly has ceremonial duties, presiding over council meetings and recommending committee appointments but no voting unless there is a tie. Under Mr. Moyer, the city changed its laws to limit the mayor to two four-years terms.

Earlier this year, Mr. Moyer claimed the Public Integrity Commission’s investigation was incomplete and unfair because the group never talked to him. However, Deborah Moreau, staff attorney for the commission, called that false, saying the two sides met in December for an hour.