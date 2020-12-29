Head of Chancery Court to retire

DOVER — Andre Bouchard, the leading member of the Delaware Court of Chancery, announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of April.



Gov. John Carney, with the help of a special committee of legal experts, will pick a replacement next year.



Chancellor Bouchard, who spent 34 years in the field of corporate law, made the decision out of a desire to spend more time with family and pursue other unspecified interests, according to the courts.



He will leave almost exactly seven years after his swearing-in.



“The Court of Chancery is a revered place with a 228-year tradition of excellence. But what ultimately makes the court so special are the people who dedicate themselves to its mission, not only in the high-profile world of corporate law but in attending to the needs of many of our state’s most vulnerable citizens and whatever else calls out for equity,” he said.



The well-respected court handles corporate matters from around the world and is a big reason Delaware is the legal home of more than 1 million corporations. Under Chancellor Bouchard, it grew from five to seven members in 2018, the first expansion since 1990.



“Confronting a court expansion, a burgeoning caseload, and a pandemic, Chancellor Bouchard led the Court of Chancery with humility, imagination, and grace,” Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. said in a statement. “We thank him for his public service, and wish him the best in life after the bench.”



A resident of Delaware dating back to his youth, Chancellor Bouchard graduated from Harvard Law School in 1986. Prior to being named to the court, he was the managing partner of a Wilmington corporate and commercial litigation boutique firm.