Health agency announces leadership changes

NEW CASTLE — Incoming Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik announced departmentwide leadership changes on Wednesday.

The changes include new directors of the divisions of Developmental Disabilities Services and Health Care Quality, with a new chief to come for the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.

Molly Magarik

Ms. Magarik, who has been deputy secretary since 2017, is officially replacing Kara Odom Walker atop the helm of the state’s largest cabinet agency on Friday.

Marissa Catalon, who previously served as deputy director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services, has been appointed as the new director effective July 1. She replaces Marie Nonnenmacher, who is retiring at the end of this month. Leslie Boyd, who previously held the post of chief of administration at the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families, has been appointed the deputy director.

Corinna Getchell, who has been director of the Office of Health Facilities Licensing and Certification in the Division of Health Care Quality, will be appointed division head. Director Yrene Waldron is returning to retirement to spend time with her family.

Melissa Smith, acting deputy director of the Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities since November 2018, has been elevated to deputy director. She has previously worked as deputy director of the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.

Deborah Talley, who was named acting deputy director of the Division for the Visually Impaired in February 2020, has been promoted to deputy director.

DHSS plans to conduct a national search for a new director for the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health. In the meantime, Deputy Director Alexis Teitelbaum will serve as acting director. Director Elizabeth Romero will be transitioning to spend more time with her family and continue her work in the health field.

“In addition to these leadership changes, I will name a new deputy secretary soon to help lead our agency during these critical times,” Ms. Magarik said in a statement. “Thanks to the incredible leadership of our current secretary, Dr. Kara Odom Walker, DHSS has a strategic plan to help guide us as we create more streamlined, efficient services for Delawareans. Over the past several years and during our ongoing COVID-19 response, we have worked to integrate health and social services, and those changes reflect a need to refocus on our 21st-century needs and align our pandemic efforts.”

Dr. Walker is leaving her position to join Nemours’ National Office of Policy and Prevention in Washington D.C. Ms. Magarik was confirmed as the next department head last month.