House bill would allow restaurants to continue to-go alcohol sales, outdoor dining

DOVER — Legislation approved by the House of Representatives Wednesday would allow Delaware restaurants to continue to-go alcohol sales and outdoor dining for another year.

House Bill 1 would extend provisions established in 2020 authorizing restaurants and bars to offer alcoholic beverages for takeout along with other orders. That authority, currently set to expire at the end of March, would be continued until April 2022.

“Restaurants and bars have been among the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. It’s only through their own ingenuity and creativity, and assistance we have been able to lend them that has kept many businesses afloat,” House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, a Rehoboth Beach Democrat who is the main sponsor, said in a statement.

“The outdoor dining and to-go cocktails options have been extremely popular and have allowed restaurants and bars to serve patrons safely. These innovations are about to expire, but we are not on the other side of this crisis yet. This bill will give the hospitality industry another year of flexibility to keep their doors open.”

Per the House Democratic caucus, Delaware lost two-thirds of its food or drink establishment jobs between February and April due to the pandemic.

During the committee hearing earlier this month, Delaware Restaurant Association President and CEO Carrie Leishman said the industry has lost $1 billion in annual revenue. The bill represents “a start” in recovering from the effects of coronavirus, she said.

Gun violence

The Senate approved a resolution Wednesday declaring gun violence a public health crisis against objections from some senators.

Several members argued the real issue is societal violence, claiming guns are being unfairly scapegoated.

“Let’s not pick on an inanimate object that is incapable of doing anything by itself,” Sen. Dave Lawson, a Marydel Republican, said.

Sen. Bryan Townsend, a Newark Democrat, lamented that such a simple proposal would draw objections, noting the United States represents a disproportionate share of global firearm deaths.

“The fact that there’s objection even to acknowledging this as a public health crisis indicates the divide,” he said.

In response to GOP remarks that those intent on doing harm could just as easily use a tire iron or similar object, the resolution’s main sponsor said she would be happy to support legislation declaring tire irons a public health crisis when they are responsible for thousands of deaths.

The gun resolution, which passed 13-8, was introduced by Sen. Marie Pinkney, a Bear Democrat who told colleagues stories of several friends and family members killed by firearms.

The General Assembly could consider gun control measures later this year.

The American Public Health Association considers gun violence a major public health problem, as does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hair discrimination

The Senate Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, released to the floor legislation aimed at preventing hair discrimination against Black individuals.

“Delawareans of all races and ethnicities — but particularly people of color — should not have to wait any longer for the General Assembly to pass legislation that advances fairness, equity and justice in our state,” said main sponsor Sen. Darius Brown, a Wilmington Democrat, in a statement.

“Black hair is a fundamental part of the Black experience. This legislation will make it clear that the state of Delaware does not accept our appearance being used as a weapon of harassment and discrimination. We are proud of who we are as African Americans and will not allow ourselves to be shamed by insensitivity to our culture, our history or our hair styles.”

According to a study by the personal care brand Dove, Black women can and do face discrimination in the workplace due to their hair and are more likely to be sent home for unprofessional appearance.

Senate Bill 32 specifically defines hair texture and protective hair styles, making them as protected classes.

Early release credits

Tuesday night saw the House Corrections Committee approve a bill to create early release credits for inmates in the event of a public health emergency, such as COVID-19. The hearing for the measure took nearly three hours and saw well over a dozen people offer public comment, mostly in favor.

Under the bill, offenders would have their sentences reduced by 182 days per month, with a maximum of 365 days, should another widespread disease strike the state.

Inmate advocates have been urging the Department of Correction to release nonviolent inmates near the end of their sentences since the start of the pandemic last year.

Gov. John Carney will present his budget proposal today, the last day of legislative session until March.