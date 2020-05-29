Hudson Briggs files for Sussex County Council District 2 seat

Lisa Hudson Briggs

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown-area resident Lisa Hudson Briggs has thrown her hat into the political ring a second time, again as a candidate for Sussex County Council’s 2nd District.

A lifelong Republican and Sussex Countian, Mrs. Hudson Briggs is the first candidate to file in District 2, one of three County Council seats up for election this November.

“I have lived, worked and raised my family here in Sussex County my entire life. I have seen all of the growth and the changes,” said Mrs. Hudson Briggs.

“I am at a point in my life now, I am retired, (and) I want to be part of the positive growth and development that is in our county’s future. We have pride in our past and faith in our future.”

In the 2016 Republican primary, Mrs. Hudson Briggs lost by 286 votes (1,432 to 1,146) to incumbent Samuel Wilson Jr., who subsequently was unopposed in the general election in earning a second four-year council term.

“I had just retired after almost 33 years with the state of Delaware,” said Mrs. Hudson Briggs. “It was always a dream of mine to go from one side of the counter to the other (and) to run for County Council.”

Contacted Tuesday, Mr. Wilson said he has not yet decided on whether to seek a third term. “I haven’t made my mind up yet,” he said.

District 2 covers portions or all of Georgetown, Millsboro, Greenwood, Milford, Bridgeville, Lincoln and Ellendale, as well as the outskirts of Seaford.

Mrs. Hudson Briggs said she has stayed in tune to county matters by attending council meetings. “I’m trying to stay on top of the issues,” she said.

“My goals have been planned growth with the jobs, and that will still be a critical need for the future, with … the pandemic going on,” Mrs. Hudson Briggs said.

“And, of course, our environment, maintaining our quality of life and our traffic — working with (the Delaware Department of Transportation) and continuing to work with DelDOT in the future — so that everybody is at the table and looking ahead to the positive.”

Mrs. Hudson Briggs and her husband, Lewis, have four children and 10 grandchildren, plus shared news that their first great-grandchild is on the way.

“I want to be part of the positive growth development that is in our county’s future,” said Mrs. Hudson Briggs. “Again, I have said this before: I am a fresh face with fresh ideas, willing and ready to go to work for the people of my district and the county.”