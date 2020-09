DEWEY BEACH – Incumbent commissioner Gary Persinger and challenger William Stevens were winners Saturday in the town of Dewey Beach’s election.

Mr. Persinger amassed 535 votes and Mr. Stevens received 416 to outdistance incumbent David Moskowitz, who received 349 votes.

Voting was from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Commission terms are two years on Dewey Beach’s five-member council.