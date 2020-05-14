Independent Party convention on Friday

GEORGETOWN – The Independent Party of Delaware will hold a special 2020 gubernatorial nominating convention on Friday at 10 a.m. at 20501 Gravel Hill Road in Georgetown.

Nomination of a prospective lieutenant gubernatorial candidate is also possible, the party said. The IPoD nominating convention process will remain open until the statutory deadline of Aug. 1.

Preregistration is required. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 state of emergency. For more information, contact Delaware State Chairman Don Ayotte at 988-4050.